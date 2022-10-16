First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of First Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

THFF opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. First Financial has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in First Financial in the first quarter worth $207,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 242.5% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Financial in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in First Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

