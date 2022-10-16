First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock traded down $22.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.59. 5,905,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,419. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $110.79 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.51.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Barclays dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.07.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

