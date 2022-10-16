First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 198,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.65. 479,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

