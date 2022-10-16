First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,811 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 18,898.0% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MSCI by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSCI Stock Down 4.3 %

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI traded down $17.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.72. 408,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.31.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.