First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

BTI traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $36.63. 2,568,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,079. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

