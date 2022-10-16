First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of UGI worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Tobam raised its position in shares of UGI by 989.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in UGI by 598.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 83.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UGI by 2,519.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. 1,166,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.