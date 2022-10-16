First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,414 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,414 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.81.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

