First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 870,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 464,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 582.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 424,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,290,000 after acquiring an additional 362,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEX traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.16. 18,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $93.29.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

