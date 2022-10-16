First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Down 35.7% in September

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEI. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 172,291 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 140,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 90,487 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 109,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,747. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

