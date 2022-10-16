First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 156,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,744. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.