First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 156,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,744. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
