First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of FUNC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.80. 11,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First United has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First United by 63.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

