FlatQube Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.29 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $56.29 million and approximately $8,669.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $3.76 or 0.00019671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.67 or 0.27422508 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.59334254 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,469.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

