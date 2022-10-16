Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Stock Performance
FLXT remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,746. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
