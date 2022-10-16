Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Stock Performance

FLXT remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,746. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

