Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

FMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,072. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

