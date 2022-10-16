Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.77.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 55,154,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,134,568. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

