Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
FOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research lowered Forestar Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Forestar Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FOR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 57,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Forestar Group has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $543.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.
Insider Activity at Forestar Group
In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $110,939 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Forestar Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 84,654 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
