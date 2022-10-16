Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research lowered Forestar Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 57,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Forestar Group has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $543.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $110,939 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 84,654 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Featured Stories

