ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $23.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered ForgeRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered ForgeRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered ForgeRock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.23.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

FORG opened at $22.46 on Thursday. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,845,000 after buying an additional 3,500,001 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,476,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 1,049.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 485,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 454,822 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in ForgeRock by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 263,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 223,914 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

