Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE FSM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. 4,715,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,661. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.52.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $167.87 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,400,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

