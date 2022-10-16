Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 3.2 %

FBHS stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

