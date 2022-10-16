Frax (FRAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.48 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $3.48 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.43 or 0.27446073 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,360,608,793 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

