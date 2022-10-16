Frax Trading Up 0.5% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $2.90 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.92 or 0.27712860 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,360,608,793 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

