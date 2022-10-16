Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Up 17.7% in September

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 824,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Freight Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRGT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. 64,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,171. Freight Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, provides B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and capacity solutions.

