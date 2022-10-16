FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

FREY opened at $13.12 on Friday. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.63.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,830,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 130,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

