Fruits (FRTS) Achieves Market Cap of $237.74 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Fruits has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $237.74 million and approximately $724,183.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

