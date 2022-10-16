Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Full House Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of FLL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. 331,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $190.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Full House Resorts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $44.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.