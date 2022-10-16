Function X (FX) Market Cap Reaches $94.73 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Function X has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $94.73 million and approximately $401,701.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003171 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.97 or 0.27636293 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.
About Function X
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.
