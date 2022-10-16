FUNToken (FUN) Hits One Day Volume of $920,575.00

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $80.28 million and approximately $920,575.00 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FUNToken has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

