Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 432,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,125.3 days.

Future Stock Performance

Shares of Future stock remained flat at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. Future has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRNWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,975 ($23.86) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

