Gas (GAS) Price Hits $2.12 on Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Gas has a total market cap of $21.44 million and $2.63 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00010936 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003092 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,356.17 or 0.27747586 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.