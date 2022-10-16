GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
GasLog Partners Stock Up 2.7 %
GLOP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 323,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $7.23.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GasLog Partners Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 46.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 101.3% in the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
