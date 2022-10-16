GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Stock Up 2.7 %

GLOP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 323,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 46.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 101.3% in the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

