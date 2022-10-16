Genesis Vision Trading Down 24.5% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $763,565.51 and $105.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000897 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

