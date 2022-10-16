Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Genie Energy stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. 48,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,778. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $234.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 53.53% and a net margin of 21.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,180,000. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in Genie Energy by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 263,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Genie Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

