Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 1,039,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,390. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $463.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

