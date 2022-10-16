Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.9 %

GIL traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 489,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,418. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.