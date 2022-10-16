Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given New CHF 2,700 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 3,300 to CHF 2,700 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Givaudan from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Givaudan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Givaudan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,180.00.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $105.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

