Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 560,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,178. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.