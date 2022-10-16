GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in September

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 267.4 days.

GMO internet group Price Performance

OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. GMO internet group has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

About GMO internet group

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

