GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in September

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 267.4 days.
GMO internet group Price Performance
OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. GMO internet group has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.
About GMO internet group
