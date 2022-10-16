GMX Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $312.30 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, GMX has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $312.30 million and $7.00 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be bought for approximately $39.08 or 0.00203567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

