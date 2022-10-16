Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 169 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,751,770,000 after purchasing an additional 539,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.76. 23,559,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,368,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.53 and a 1 year high of $353.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,688. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

