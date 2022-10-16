Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $172.20. 308,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.02.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.