Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,365 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.24. 10,481,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,065,251. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

