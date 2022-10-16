Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,806 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,029,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,443,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 141.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,960 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 38.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 94.1% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,968,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,975,000 after purchasing an additional 954,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity

Vontier Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 890,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,830. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.21%.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.