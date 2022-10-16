Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,887 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 25,887 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 74.4% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 39,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 339,497 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE LEVI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. 1,645,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,757. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

