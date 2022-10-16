Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 2,114,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,366. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.