Got Guaranteed Trading Down 43.7% Over Last Week (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00006520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $375.03 million and $112,338.00 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.23 or 0.27390078 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010698 BTC.

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

According to CryptoCompare, "GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram"

