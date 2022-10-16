Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €10.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.12) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GYC. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Grand City Properties Stock Up 5.5 %

FRA GYC opened at €9.35 ($9.54) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($20.55). The company has a fifty day moving average of €11.36 and a 200-day moving average of €14.07.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

