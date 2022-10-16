Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of GRP.U stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.
