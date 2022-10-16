Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in September

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,385,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 12,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,820.9 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

