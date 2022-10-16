Greenhaven Associates Inc. Invests $26.20 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 752,445 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,200,000. CRH makes up about 0.6% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of CRH as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 112,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in CRH by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 725,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

