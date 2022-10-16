Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Greenland Minerals Stock Performance

Greenland Minerals stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,197. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Greenland Minerals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.11.

Greenland Minerals’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, November 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 1st.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

